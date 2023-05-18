CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks To WatchPetrol, Diesel PricesIncome Tax7th Pay CommissionEPF
Home » Business » Financial Services Platform Airpay Joins ONDC
1-MIN READ

Financial Services Platform Airpay Joins ONDC

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

The initiative will enable ONDC to understand and implement key consumer and partner learnings.

The initiative will enable ONDC to understand and implement key consumer and partner learnings.

This will enable airpay's vyaapaaris to have access to an array of local businesses offering multiple products and services on ONDC to consumers

Integrated financial services platform airpay on Thursday said it has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This will enable airpay’s vyaapaaris to have access to an array of local businesses offering multiple products and services on ONDC to consumers, it said in a release.

Presently, airpay vyaapaaris offer banking and financial services to more than 60 million consumers in 561 districts and over 7,000 villages in 36 states and union territories, it said.

“Given the democratised nature of an Open Network, it levels the playing field for small and medium enterprises. ONDC also enables increased trade of locally manufactured goods and local sellers, thereby multiplying the investment and production of MSMEs," Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and Managing Director of airpay, said.

The company said the initiative will enable ONDC to understand and implement key consumer and partner learnings.

top videos

    Thampy Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ONDC, said that with airpay’s assisted e-commerce model, it is one step closer to achieving this goal and are looking forward to bringing formal financial services to the unbanked population of the country.

    Government-promoted ONDC aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium and reduce dominance of giants in the sector.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Mohammad Haris
    Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
    first published:May 18, 2023, 17:08 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 17:08 IST