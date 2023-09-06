CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaBank HolidaysG20 Summit
Home » Business » 'Fintech Players Need To Evolve Industry Best Practices In Sync With Law of The Land': Shaktikanta Das
1-MIN READ

'Fintech Players Need To Evolve Industry Best Practices In Sync With Law of The Land': Shaktikanta Das

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 19:01 IST

New Delhi, India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo)

The fintech sector revenues are set to touch $200 billion by 2030, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday urged fintech players to set up a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) at the earliest for an orderly growth of the industry.

“Fintech players need to evolve industry best practices, privacy and data protection norms in sync with the law of the land," he said, adding that they can also set standards on issues like misselling, promoting ethical business practices and transparency in pricing.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest here, Das said that good governance will be key to durable and long term success of any company, and in particular, the fintech players.

As per projections, the fintech sector revenues are set to touch USD 200 billion by 2030, he added.

On the digital rupee, Das also said the central bank is planning to test some more use cases in the wholesale pilot of central bank digital currency (CBDC). Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Das said, “Now, we are planning to test some more use cases in wholesale pilot of CBDCs."

The central bank has launched the wholesale pilot of the CBDC on November 1, 2022, to settle the settle secondary market transactions in government securities.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:September 06, 2023, 18:49 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 19:01 IST