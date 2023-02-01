Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present her fifth Union Budget on Wednesday, saying this is the “first Budget in Amrit Kaal". Our country is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, our country is like the lotus blooming in the Dal Lake…," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, quoting Sahitya Akademi winner Pt Dina Nath Kaul, during her opening speech of Union Budget 2020, which was also the first budget of the decade.

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents #UnionBudget 2023-24"This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal," FM says. pic.twitter.com/JEExXWl2Ko — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Keeping the vision and aspirations of crores of Indians on top of the priority list, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on February 1.

Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fifth straight budget, which is also the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Over her last four years, Sitharaman has presented Centre’s objective of development for all and an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) India. On This Note, Take a Look at Some Top Quotes from Union Nirmala Sitharaman;s Last Few Budget Speeches: 1. “Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations," - Nirmala Sitharaman, 2020 Budget Speech “Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy for all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs. This Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations," -

In 2021, while presenting the first Budget after the Covid-19 outbreak, Nimala Sitharaman had stated that the budget was prepared under circumstances “never seen before" due to the pandemic, Sitharaman quoted Rabindranath Tagore in her speech.

2. She had said, “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."

During her opening speech of Union Budget 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse from a poem written by Sahitya Akademi winner Pt Dina Nath Kaul.

3. “Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal Lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan [Our country is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, our country is like the lotus blooming in the Dal Lake; it is like the boiling blood of the youth, my country, your country, the world’s most beloved country]".

During the presentation of Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started the second part of her speech by speaking about direct taxes with a verse from the Mahabharata. 4. “The king must collect taxes in accordance with dharma,” Nirmala Sitharaman said, quoting from Shanti Parva, the twelfth of eighteen books of the Mahabharata.

5. Months after announcing a five-tranche Rs 20,000 lakh crore economic package under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan initiative in May 2020, Sitharaman had said during the Budget presentation of February 2021 that the “Atmanirbhar packages offered last year in May were five mini budgets in itself".

In her maiden Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman had quoted the ‘Chanakya Niti’, the Sangam-era piece of classical Tamil literature. Sitharaman also cited a couplet from the Urdu poet Manzoor Hashmi and some teachings of Lord Basveshwara.

6. “Karya purusha karena lakshyam sampadyate [With determined human efforts, the task will surely be completed],” Sitharaman quoted from the Chanakya Niti.

