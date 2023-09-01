FlyBig Announces Dehradun-Hindon-Ludhiana Flights Starting September 6

Gurgaon-based airline FlyBig has announced its plans to launch flights operating from the Hindon Civil Terminal on the Dehradun-Hindon-Ludhiana route, with the commencement of operations scheduled for September 6. The airline has already begun accepting reservations through its official website.

The Hindon Civil Terminal, which has seen minimal flight activity since January 25 when Star Air ceased its Karnataka service, is set to come back to life with FlyBig’s new route. While the terminal has been relatively quiet, it will briefly bustle with activity between September 8 and 10 as a few flights carrying foreign delegates attending the G20 summit in Delhi are expected to land at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base and then proceed to the civil terminal for departures.

Saraswathi Venkat, the director of the Hindon Civil Terminal, revealed that FlyBig Airlines had informed them of their plans to initiate flight operations on the Dehradun-Hindon-Ludhiana route starting from September 1.

Although the airline has included the route in its listings since Friday, the official website currently shows no available flights until September 5. As of now, the only available seats are for a Dehradun to Ludhiana round trip on September 6, including a 20-minute layover at the Hindon terminal.

A representative from FlyBig has indicated that ticket reservations and flight services for the Dehradun-Ghaziabad-Ludhiana route will commence during the first week of September.

According to information available on the airline’s official website, FlyBig will utilize a DCH6-400 aircraft, a 19-seater plane. The flight is scheduled to depart from Dehradun at approximately 8:10 a.m., arriving at Ghaziabad around 9:05 a.m. Subsequently, it will take off for Ludhiana Airport at 9:25 a.m., reaching its destination by 10:50 a.m. The ticket price for this journey is listed at Rs 6,329.

The return trip is slated to depart from Ludhiana at 11:10 a.m., arriving at the Hindon terminal by 12:35 p.m. According to FlyBig’s website, the aircraft will then take off from Ghaziabad at 12:55 p.m. and land in Dehradun by 1:50 p.m.

Venkat also shared information about FlyBig’s plans to initiate operations on a new route to Bhatinda, commencing on September 15. The flights will originate from the Hindon Civil Terminal, with an 18-seater aircraft earmarked for this route.

At present, FlyBig operates flights on 11 routes, including destinations such as Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Patna, Itanagar, Imphal, Agartala, Silchar, Pasighat, Rupsi, and Tezu. The Hindon Civil Terminal, established under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, serves as the National Capital Region’s secondary base for flights, offering an alternative to Delhi’s IGI airport in the event of congestion.

While Heritage Aviation was the first airline to commence operations on the Pithoragarh route in 2019, it suspended this service shortly after its launch.