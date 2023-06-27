For IT Employees, Money No Longer A Priority; Want Non-toxic Work Culture, Says Report

For years, it has been widely perceived that tech companies offer very high packages in exchange for very hectic work schedules. IT employees are generally quite highly paid but are very heavily burdened, often having to work long beyond working hours and sometimes in a toxic work environment. However, still, employees prefer to remain in these companies for the high pay scale. However, recently, there has been a change in trend. IT professionals are no longer looking for money when joining a company but instead want a better work-life balance.

A toxicity-free work culture, career growth scope and the ability to have ample time for one’s personal life have been the motivating factors for employees in recent times instead of money.

Employees have been posting on the tech career community Blind about the same. An employee of Meta, the parent company of Facebook wrote on Blind, “I would like to earn less money and be more happy." A Salesforce employee said that he was ready to give up money in exchange for non-toxicity.

A Business Today report said that the Blind study shows how the priorities of employees of big companies like Meta and Salesforce Inc have changed. The criteria for taking up a job now include work culture, career growth and work-life balance while salary is lower down in the priority list. Basically, engineers are paying more heed to non-monetary benefits.

They are willing to work even for less money if the workplace culture is positive and there is job stability. Medium-level engineers now have significantly lower salary requirements than entry and senior-level engineers. The quantity of skill in this field is another factor. 56 per cent of the engineers who participated in the study stated they would be willing to accept a job with a lower salary if their other goals were granted.