CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCFuel Prices IndiaIPOGold Prices IndiaMutual Fund
Home » Business » Forex Update: India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline $2.41 Billion To $601.45 Billion
1-MIN READ

Forex Update: India's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline $2.41 Billion To $601.45 Billion

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 10:04 IST

New Delhi, India

In October 2021, India's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

In October 2021, India's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

Gold reserves were down by $224 million to $44.68 billion; the special drawing rights were down by $171 million to $18.274 billion, according to latest RBI data

India’s forex reserves dropped for the third consecutive week, declining by $2.417 billion to $601.453 billion as of August 4, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $3.165 billion to $603.87 billion.

For the week ended August 4, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.937 billion to $533.40 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by $224 million to $44.68 billion, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $171 million to $18.274 billion, the apex bank said.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $86 million to $5.099 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

In the week ended August 11, the rupee moved in a range of 18 paise as FPI bot dollars along with oil companies and ensured the rupee remains at lower levels while RBI protected it from further depreciation by selling dollars.

On Friday, there was some flow which brought the dollar down to the week’s lows. However, risk aversion and weak Asian currencies took the dollar closing to the week’s high. Oil remained well bid thus keeping oil companies on a bid for the dollar.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head (treasury) and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said, “If RBI continues to sell next week, we could see the dollar rupee in the range of 82.60 to 82.90 else it may cross 83.00."

(With Inputs From PTI)

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
Tags:
  1. forex reserve
first published:August 12, 2023, 10:04 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 10:04 IST