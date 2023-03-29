Success is a journey, not a destination, and the statement stands true for many successful people. Similar is the case with Indian-origin Microsoft CEO, Satya Narayana Nadella. An American-Indian technocrat, Satya Nadella was chosen to lead Microsoft in 2014. He replaced Steve Ballmer as the third CEO of the company. Nadella’s ascent to the top position at Microsoft wasn’t the result of a single success. He has been employed by the company for 22 years, starting as a technological marketing manager and ultimately rising to the position of CEO.

At Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Satya Nadella finished his elementary schooling. In 1988, he went on to complete a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree at the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka.

He later travelled overseas to continue his education. At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he earned an M.S. in computer science in 1990. In 1997, he also studied for an MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In 2017, Nadella published a book titled HitRefresh: The journey to rediscovering Microsoft’s spirit and envisioning a better future for all. His experiences and work at Microsoft are chronicled in the book. Additionally, he stated that Microsoft Philanthropies would receive the book’s profits through nonprofit organisations.

By September 2018, the company’s stock had tripled under Nadella, representing a 27% yearly growth rate. On June 16, 2021, Nadella was named the company’s Executive Chairman after serving as its CEO for more than 7 years. He took over as director after John W. Thompson. Microsoft and Linux, according to Nadella, will compete with businesses like Apple, Salesforce, and Dropbox.

In 2016, Microsoft formally became a Platinum member of the Linux Foundation. He also encouraged cultural change at Microsoft by emphasising collaboration, empathy, and a growth mentality. He has been effective in transforming Microsoft’s corporate culture into one that prioritises lifelong learning and development.

