From boAt To Shark Tank, Tracing The Successful Journey Of Aman Gupta

Boat is considered one of the most successful companies in the field of electronic products. Founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2015, they are one of the leading sellers of earphones, headphones, speakers, travel chargers, smartwatches, and more. Aman Gupta, in the meantime, has become quite famous after his stint on two seasons of Shark Tank India as one of the investors and has gained nationwide recognition. But do you know that before starting a successful company like boat, the leading entrepreneur had five other startups that failed to succeed? Let’s look at the success story of boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India Judge Aman Gupta.

Aman Gupta was born and raised in Delhi, and he did his schooling at Delhi Public School. After that, he went to the University of Delhi to complete his undergrad. He is a chartered accountant (CA) by profession. Later, he went to the Kellogg School of Management in the USA for his master’s. His father always wanted him to pursue CA, but Aman wanted to be an entrepreneur.

According to reports, it was found that before starting a successful company like boAt, he had started five other startups. Unfortunately, none of them could succeed. In an interview, he revealed that he had always been passionate about starting his own company. He added that he would always just start a company and not focus on the other aspects of it, which led to its failure.

“I did not think too much, and there is a difference between confidence and overconfidence, " he said. “I opened up a big office and hired a huge team, but all my energy was spent managing that instead of focusing on the product that we were trying to sell. Today, my office looks and feels like a college canteen."

Aman Gupta revealed that he founded boAt at 36 and has been working with his father since 23. He said that no business school can teach anyone how to do the work. Aman Gupta explained that one should never give up on their dreams. He advises everyone to keep going without giving up to become an entrepreneur.