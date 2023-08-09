From Brother's Soya Bean Factory To Rs 4,100 Crore Net Worth, The Rise Of Dilip Suryavanshi

By overcoming all the hurdles, challenges and obstacles, individuals can attain their desired success. Some fail, while others soar to great heights on their journey. Recently, Dilip Buildcon Limited, based in Madhya Pradesh, released its financial results for the first quarter, reporting a total sales figure of Rs 2,200 crore in just three months.

Dilip Buildcon Limited is an Indian construction and infrastructure development company headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Established by Dilip Suryavanshi in 1987, the company is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) since 2016.

The firm’s net profit stood at Rs 12.21 crore, and it has secured an infrastructure project worth Rs 700 crore from the Madhya Pradesh government. Notably, the company has successfully executed significant projects such as highways and motorways across India.

Dilip Suryavanshi, the Chairman and Managing Director of Dilip Buildcon Ltd, collaborates with his partner Devendra Jain, who holds a 31 per cent stake in the business. When Devendra was hired, he was a 21-year-old engineer. However, he swiftly impressed Dilip with his performance and dedication. Devendra Jain pursued his engineering studies at Vikram University, Bhopal.

Conversely, Dilip boasts nearly 36 years of experience and holds a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Jabalpur. The company’s original name was Dilip Builders.

Dilip Suryavanshi harboured no desire to work for others or under someone else’s guidance. After completing his degree, he joined his brother’s soya bean factory in Bhopal. The business eventually closed due to drought conditions, prompting him to launch his own enterprise.

As per reports, Devendra Jain holds the positions of Managing Director and CEO of the company. According to the Hurun List 2021, Dilip Suryavanshi’s total assets amount to Rs 4,100 crore, while Devendra Jain’s net worth totals Rs 2300 crore.

Both have ascended to millionaire status and under Dilip’s leadership, the company has achieved remarkable accomplishments through continuous innovation. The company’s future objective revolves around becoming one of the foremost road construction firms in the nation. Reports indicate that Dilip currently serves as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Builders Association.