From Films To Brand Endorsements, Here's How Much Suniel Shetty Earns

Suniel Shetty is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, and he has appeared in more than 100 movies. After his debut in the early 90s, he was seen in significant roles in many movies. He was soon hailed as the action hero of the industry. Some of his notable action movies include Dilwale, Mohra, Sapoot and Border.

Suniel Shetty has also made an impression with his acting in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Hollywood films. Apart from acting, he is also an entrepreneur, movie producer and restaurateur. Let us take a look at his net worth, property and assets.

For movies like Dilwale (1994), Border (1997) and Takkar (1995), which were released in the 90s, Suniel Shetty reportedly earned Rs 20 lakh for each movie. In the year 2002, for the movie Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, he was offered a fee of Rs 30 lakh. In 2020 and 2021, he was offered around Rs 2 to 3 crore for movies like Mumbai Saga and Darbar.

From his brand endorsements, he earns somewhere between Rs 35 lakh to 50 lakh. Suniel Shetty was roped in for a brand called Ixigo. Later, he was appointed as the brand ambassador for Aquatein, a health drink brand. Recently, Toyama Sports Limited (TSL) announced Suniel Shetty, who is also a sports enthusiast, to be their brand ambassador.

Suniel Shetty is also part of a few reality TV shows like India’s Asli Champion: Hai Dum and Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. He is the owner of Mischief Dining Bar and Club H2O. He also owns a production house called Popcorn Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which bankrolled movies like Khel – No Ordinary Game, Rakht and Bhagam Bhag. Suniel Shetty also started an online casting company called F… the Couch (FTC). He is the captain of the Mumbai Heroes cricket team in Celebrity Cricket League.

In 2017, reportedly, he invested about Rs 58 crore in a company called Beardo. In 2020, he invested Rs 90 crore in Vieroots. In 2023, there were reports of him investing in Klassroom Edutech, a Mumbai-based Education start-up. He also launched a men’s jewellery brand called MetaMan and reportedly invested about Rs 24 crore in it.

Suniel Shetty also owns a few properties. He invested Rs 25 crore in Jahan property in Khandala, Mumbai and a bungalow in Altamount Road. He is also a proud owner of various luxurious cars like BMW, Mercedes, Range Rover and Hummer.

Suniel Shetty’s net worth, as of 2023, is approximately $15 million, roughly Rs 123 crore.