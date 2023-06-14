From Rs 30 Per Day To Rs 17,000 Crore Empire, The Story Of Trident Group's Rajinder Gupta

Behind every successful man or woman, there are lots of trials and tribulations. This is the story of one such man who defied all odds, overcame hardships and became one of the most successful men in this country. Rajinder Gupta, the former Chairman of the Trident Group, is the man in question.

Born on January 2, 1959, in Bhatinda, the son of a small-time cotton trader in Punjab, Rajinder Gupta has one of the most inspiring rags-to-riches tales. He had to drop out of class 9 at the young age of 14. He then had to take up odd jobs like making cement pipes and candles, earning a meagre Rs 30 a day.

But as they say no pain, no gain. Ranjeet decided to invest in his business, starting a fertiliser company, Abhishek Industries, in 1985 with an investment of Rs 6.5 crore. He then started the Trident group on April 18, 1990, when he incorporated his company with the State of Punjab. And then in 1991, with the help of his friends from the Government, he established a spinning mill as a joint venture.

Because of his company’s steady growth and progress from the start, it is now a business conglomerate listed on the BSE and NSE. It operates in five primary sectors: yarn, terry towels, paper, chemicals and captive power. Because of the largest terry towel business in the world, Trident is associated with some of the biggest retail companies such as Ralph Lauren, Walmart, IKEA, JC-Penny, Calvin Klein etc.

In 2022, Gupta resigned from the board of Directors of the Trident company citing health issues and family reasons. Rajinder Gupta built a business empire worth Rs 17,000 crore, which is taught as a success story in the business schools of Punjab.