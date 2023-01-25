Fuel Price On January 25: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

The fuel price in India remained stagnant for yet another day on Tuesday, January 25. Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged in the country for over seven months now. Set on recouping from the losses they incurred in the past few quarters, state-owned oil companies have not notified any change in the cost of the two primary automotive fuels in the country. The last time the needle moved on these prices was due to the Centre slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel on May 21 last year.

According to the latest price notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India, one litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 106.31 in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai. The price in Kolkata was close, with the fuel selling at Rs 106.03 per litre here. People in Chennai paid Rs 102.63 for the same quantity of petrol, while those in Delhi shelled out Rs 96.72 for it.

Among the four metropolitan cities in India, diesel was the cheapest in Delhi, retailing at Rs 89.62 per litre. In West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata, a litre of diesel was retailing at Rs 92.76, while in Chennai, it cost Rs 94.24. The price of a litre of diesel in Mumbai was only a few paise ahead of Chennai. Here, the fuel costs people Rs 94.27 for every litre.

Check the rate of both fuels in different cities in the country on Tuesday, January 25:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Any modifications in the price of petrol and diesel are announced each day at six in the morning. A number of factors including Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, and others influence state-to-state variations in fuel prices.

Read all the Latest Business News here