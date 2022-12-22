Fuel Price Out For December 22: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

There has been a possibility that individuals in the name of SC and ST applicants can operate petrol pumps. Now, a parliamentary panel has diminished this likelihood. There are also certain changes made in the said allocation guidelines. The panel has asked the Centre to make sure oil marketing companies conduct regular surprise inspections to keep these operators in check. They had also mentioned that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reduced itself to the functions of “a mere rubber stamp”, reported The Print. This is because the ministry had instead given full autonomy to public sector oil marketing companies according to the panel.

According to the latest updates on the price of fuel, on December 22 the rate of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 96.72 per litre and at Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 106.31 and diesel is stable at Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, the petrol price in Chennai is stable at Rs 102.74 per litre, and for diesel is Rs 94.33 per litre. Kolkata has a stable petrol price of Rs 106.03 per litre, and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

Modifications in the price of petrol and diesel are announced every day at 6 a.m. Factors that contribute to state-to-state fluctuations in fuel prices include Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenditures, municipal taxes, and so on.

