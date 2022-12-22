Fuel Price Out For December 22: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

There has been a possibility that individuals in the name of SC and ST applicants can operate petrol pumps. Now, a parliamentary panel has diminished this likelihood. There are also certain changes made in the said allocation guidelines. The panel has asked the Centre to make sure oil marketing companies conduct regular surprise inspections to keep these operators in check. They had also mentioned that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reduced itself to the functions of “a mere rubber stamp”, reported The Print. This is because the ministry had instead given full autonomy to public sector oil marketing companies according to the panel.
According to the latest updates on the price of fuel, on December 22 the rate of petrol in Delhi remains at Rs 96.72 per litre and at Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 106.31 and diesel is stable at Rs 94.27 per litre. Meanwhile, the petrol price in Chennai is stable at Rs 102.74 per litre, and for diesel is Rs 94.33 per litre. Kolkata has a stable petrol price of Rs 106.03 per litre, and Rs 92.76 per litre for diesel.
Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities on December 22.
Delhi
Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai
Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre
Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre
Hyderabad
Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre
Bhopal
Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre
Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre
Gandhinagar
Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre
Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre
Guwahati
Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre
Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre
Lucknow
Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre
Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre
Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.
Modifications in the price of petrol and diesel are announced every day at 6 a.m. Factors that contribute to state-to-state fluctuations in fuel prices include Value Added Tax (VAT), freight expenditures, municipal taxes, and so on.
Read all the Latest Business News here