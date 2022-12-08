Fuel Prices On December 8: Check Petrol And Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities.

Owing to the deterioration in air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management has been prompted to take emergency measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Sunday. This ban is imposed till December 9 on petrol four-wheelers with BS-III emission standards and diesel vehicles with BS-IV standards. It is also extended to all private construction activity.

Vehicles on government duty or providing emergency services are exempt, said the Delhi transport department, reported Hindustan Times. Any vehicle that is found violating the ban can be fined ₹20 thousand. Unless the CAQM removes Stage III before December 9, the ban will strictly stay in place.

On Wednesday, December 8, the price of gasoline and diesel remained unchanged. This has been consistent since earlier this year in May. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the excise duty on gasoline and diesel on May 21. Since then the prices of the two main automotive fuels have mostly remained the same.

As on December 8, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price is at Rs 106.31 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.27 per litre for diesel. Petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai. Meanwhile, Kolkata’s diesel price remains at Rs 92.76 per litre and petrol at Rs 106.03 per litre.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 8:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

The major fuel retailers in India, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and other oil marketing organisations, determine these rates daily and implement them starting at 6 AM. The revised pricing considers several factors like freight expenses, VAT, local taxes, etc.

