Fuel Prices On December 9: Check Petrol And Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities.

The price of petrol and diesel maintained the over seven-month streak on Friday, December 9, as it remained unchanged for yet another day. Since May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel, the fuel prices have not changed significantly.

In places like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the cost of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 level, while the price of diesel is still in the Rs 80- 90 range in most other cities. As per the latest fuel price notification issued on December 9, petrol retailed in Delhi at Rs 96.72 and diesel retailed at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, the cost of a litre of petrol is Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel is Rs 94.27. Petrol costs Rs 102.63 a litre in Chennai, while diesel was sold for Rs 94.24 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 a litre and petrol Rs 106.03 in Kolkata.

The Commission for Air Quality Management was recently compelled to adopt emergency steps under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to the worsening air quality in the national capital. Petrol four-wheelers with BS-III emission criteria and diesel vehicles with BS-IV levels are subject to this prohibition in Delhi until today, December 9.

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on December 9:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

Prior to the price change by the central government, the rates of petrol and diesel fluctuated every day based on the supply and demand for fuel as well as the exchange rate between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar.

Every day at 6 AM, any adjustments to the price of petrol and diesel go into effect. State-wise variations in the cost of petrol and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, local taxes, etc. The daily price revisions made by public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are in accordance with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

