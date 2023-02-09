Fuel Prices On February 9: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

For more than seven months, the cost of petrol and diesel in major cities has remained unchanged. Despite a drop in crude oil prices in the international market, state-owned oil companies tryingto recover from the losses, have not announced any change in the prices. Following the same trend, no change in the rates of the two main fuels was announced on Thursday, February 9.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at 89.62 per litre. Per litre petrol is priced at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. People in Kolkata petrol will have to pay Rs. 106.03 per litre.

In Chennai, you will have to spend Rs 102.63 per litre of petrol and those in Bengaluru will have to pay Rs 101.94. Meanwhile, diesel is being retailed for Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, while in Chennai it costs Rs 94.24. In Bengaluru, diesel is priced at Rs 87.89.

Every day at 6 am, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum announce price revisions. To note, the price freeze has been in place since May 21, 2022, when the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6, respectively. Scroll below to check the detailed list of fuel prices on February 9 across the country.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre.

