G20 Summit Delhi: Air India, Vistara, Indigo Announce One-Time Fee Waiver; Details

In light of travel restrictions due to the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi between September 7 to 10, Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet, and Indigo are offering various waivers/flexibility to passengers who are holding tickets for traveling from Delhi airport.

Air India

In a post shared on X(Formerly Twitter), Air India wrote, “There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable."

Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to…— Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023

Vistara

Vistara issued a statement and said that due to the elaborate regulations on vehicular movement planned by the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the G20 Summit that is expected to impact approach routes to the IGI Airport, New Delhi, we have made some adjustments to our flight operations to and from Delhi. We have cancelled selected flights while some others have been rescheduled.

All Vistara customers scheduled to travel between 08th to 11th September 2023 are requested to kindly check the Vistara website for their flight status in advance to avoid any inconvenience. We are also offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling for bookings on the aforementioned dates. We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling or refunds, as applicable.

SpiceJet

In a post on X, SpiceJet said the G20 Summit in Delhi may cause road closures and diversions, leading to longer travel times than usual.

“All passengers are requested to ensure a timely arrival at the airport for their SpiceJet flight. Check-in counters close 60 minutes prior to departure," it added.

Indigo

Indigo issued a statement and said due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers traveling to and from Delhi between September 08 to 11, 2023.

“Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838," the budget carrier further said.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, in the national capital is the country’s largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Earlier, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it is working with different government departments, including the home ministry, to provide the necessary support for the facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

On August 26, DIAL also said that the airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft during the summit period.