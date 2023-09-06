G20 Summit Delhi: Holiday For Offices & Education Institutions From Sep 8-10

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days. As per the information shared by the Delhi government, all schools and offices including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office will remain closed on these given dates.

The national capital is preparing to welcome delegates from various countries for the G20 summit, which is scheduled for September 9th and 10th. These delegates will gather at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi for the summit.

September 8: Friday

September 9: Saturday

September 10: Sunday

The education department has directed schools to declare September 8 as a holiday for students and staff.

In the New Delhi district, banks, commercial establishments, and markets will also be closed during these three days, starting from September 8th. Additionally, the Supreme Court has designated September 8th as a holiday in observance of the G20 Summit.

Offices in Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida and Gurugram have facilitated work-from-home arrangements for their employees during the G20 weekend.

The G20 summit is anticipated to be attended by 29 heads of states, in addition to high-ranking European Union officials and guests from invited nations, as well as 14 leaders of international organisations.