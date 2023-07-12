Gayatri Devi To Princess Niloufer, Five Most Beautiful And Stylish Queens Of India

Before India became independent from British rule, the country was divided into provinces and many princely states, right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The royal family, especially the queens, were the pride of the states. The beauty of these queens was a topic of discussion, even in the West. Here is a list of 5 queens of India, who were known for their beauty, grace and sartorial choices.

Maharani Gayatri Devi

Maharani Gayatri Devi was the princess of Coochbehar and was married to Sawai Man Singh II, the Maharaja of Jaipur. She was considered one of the most beautiful women in India and was famous across the globe for her exquisite looks. Apart from that, her impeccable sense of style also caught the attention of many. Did you know actresses Raima and Riya Sen have roots in this family? Maharani Gayatri Devi’s elder sister was Ila Devi, whose son is Bharat Dev Varma. Bharat Dev Varma is the father of Raima and Riya Sen.

Sita Devi

Queen Sita Devi was the Maharani of Baroda’s Royal Family. She was known for her alluring looks and her beauty was a topic of discussion, not just in India but in Europe as well. Her sophisticated style and fashion earned her the name Indian Wallis Simpson. She was the princess of Pithapuram and married Raja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda in 1943.

Maharani of Kapurthala

Princess Sita Devi was also known as Princess Karam and the Pearl of India. She was the wife of Prince Karimjit Singh, the younger son of King Jagatjit Singh I of Kapurthala in Punjab. She was considered to be a fashion icon in the 30s. Her beauty and fashion sense caught the attention of Vogue magazine, which featured her as one of the world’s most well-dressed women.

Vijaya Devi

Rani Vijaya Devi belonged to the Wadiyar dynasty; and apart from being a royalty, she was also a musician. She married the ruler of Kotda-Sangani, Thakore Saheb Pradyumna Singh Himant Sing, in 1941. She assumed the title of Thakurani. The family joined the Indian Foreign Service post-Independence and the couple relocated to New York.

Princess Niloufer

Princess Niloufer Khanum Sultan Farhat Begum Sahiba aka Princess Niloufer belonged to the Nawabi family of Hyderabad. She was the beloved daughter-in-law of the last Nizam. Her beauty earned her the name Kohinoor of Hyderabad. Even the fashion magazine Vogue featured her as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. Her exceptional looks also got her offers to work in many movies.