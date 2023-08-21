German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Using UPI, Calls It 'India's Success Story'

Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, was left fascinated as he experienced the convenience of using India’s digital payment interface UPI (Unified Payments Interface). It was during his recent visit to Bengaluru in southern India for G20 Digital Ministers Meeting that he used an opportunity to make a payment through UPI. The German mission in India praised the digital infrastructure, calling it one of the success stories of India.

On Sunday, the German embassy in India, posted a video of the minister trying out UPI on X (formerly known as Twitter). Along with the video, it also wrote, “One of India’s success stories is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments firsthand and is very fascinated!”

One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated! pic.twitter.com/I57P8snF0C— German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) August 20, 2023

Impressed by the ease of use of UPI, Volker Wissing, said that he was “amazed by how quickly the transaction was processed." As the German Minister hailed the digital economic transformation of India which by the way, is the world’s fifth largest economy, social media users thanked him praising India for its achievement.

An individual dropped a comment on the video that read, “Thank you for being part of India’s digital economic revolution. Keep sharing and using.”

Thank you for being part of India's digital economic revolution. Keep sharing and using. 🇩🇪 🫂🇮🇳— Jitendra Patel (@Jit3003) August 20, 2023

A user accredited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the achievement as he wrote, “This is possible because of a vibrant, strong and dedicated leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

This is possible because of a vibrant, strong and dedicated leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— S.Gopalakrishnan (@raja7954) August 20, 2023

For those unversed, UPI is a real-time payment structure using which payments can be made instantly. All you need is your mobile phone and within seconds, the payments will be done. Over the last few years, UPI has become the most popular payment method in India and is being used by over 500 million people.

UPI has made it easier, faster, and more convenient for people to make payments anywhere, anytime. One of the most secure and reliable payment systems, UPI’s popularity has transcended the nation as Sri Lanka, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore are collaborating with the nation on growing payment technologies.