Get 5% Cashback On Bills By Using These 2 Axis Bank Credit Cards

Customers these days prefer cashback and coupon rewards on every digital payment. These factors lure them to be loyal customers of their favourite online shopping brands. Cashback has also become a game changer in the field for brands to retain their customers. Especially at a time of uncertain economy and high inflation, cashback, rewards and discounts are essential to attract consumers to the brands. Now, Google Pay in partnership with Axis Bank has launched a 5% cashback offer on bill payments and all that a customer needs is to have an Axis Bank credit card.

A customer has to buy an Axis Bank ACE Credit Card or Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card. Cashbacks offered on these credit cards do not have any capping hence they can be unlimited. For example, if the customer pays all their bills through Axis Bank ACE Credit Card or Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card, they will be liable to get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000. This cashback will be directly transferred to the credit card as a credit amount by Axis Bank. Apart from this, there are other distinctive features of the two cards.

Features of Axis Bank ACE Credit Card

5% cashback is offered when using Google Pay to pay bills, recharge DVRs and top up mobile phones.

4% cashback on Zomato, Swiggy and Ola

2% back on all other purchases. No maximum amount of cashback is permitted.

Spend Rs 10,000 within 45 days of receiving your card to qualify for joining fee reversal.

Spend at least Rs 2 lakh per year to qualify for the annual fee remission.

Free domestic lounge visits for a total of four times each year.

Fuel Surcharge Waiver: All fuel stations will waive 1% of the fuel surcharge on transactions between Rs 400 and Rs 4,000, up to a maximum of Rs 500 each month.

Dining Benefits: 20% discount at 4,000+ restaurants

Features Of Axis Bank Freecharge Credit Card

The Freecharge Plus Credit Card from Axis Bank and Freecharge is a card designed to simplify all of your utility bills and daily commute expense payments. The card has several features, including the ability to activate brand-specific gift cards in addition to cashback on purchases. The registration cost for the Axis Bank Freecharge Plus Credit Card is Rs 350, and monthly finance charges are 3.4%.

Coupons for gifts upon card activation.

The annual cost for the card is waived.

On each transaction, cashback is offered.

A Dining Delights Program membership.

If annual expenditures surpass Rs 50,000, the annual charge of Rs. 350 is waived.

On every Freecharge purchase, 5% cashback is granted.

On Ola/Uber purchases, 2% cashback will be offered.

1% back on all other purchases.

1% cashback on ‘Other Spends’ in a new category between October 13 and March 12.

Read all the Latest Business News here