Gifts To Pension, Know What's Exempted From Income Tax
Gifts To Pension, Know What's Exempted From Income Tax

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 19:30 IST

Gratuity received by individuals is generally tax-free, although the policy may vary depending on the type of employment.

Gifts received at weddings are exempted from taxes.

In India, the Income Tax Department imposes taxes on various earnings, such as salaries, businesses, capital gains, rent, and more. However, certain sectors enjoy exemptions from income tax. Let’s delve into the six income sources that are not liable for tax payments.

Agricultural Income: To support the agricultural sector and farmers, the Government of India has granted tax exemption for income derived from agricultural activities. As per the Income Tax Act of 1961, income earned from agricultural production, rental income from agricultural land, and the sale and processing of crops like grains, pulses, and spices are exempt from taxation. This exemption applies to both individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs).

Gifts Received: When gifts are given to celebrate weddings, they are exempted from taxes. This means that couples are not required to pay taxes on gifts received, whether they are in the form of property, money, jewellery, or other valuable items. If the gift is from a non-relative, the exemption limit is up to Rs. 50,000.

Income from Interest: Certain types of interest income are exempt from taxation. This includes interest earned on bank fixed deposits up to Rs. 10,000, interest on gold deposit bonds, interest issued by local authorities, and interest from tax-free fixed deposits, among others.

Gratuity: Gratuity received by individuals is generally tax-free, although the policy may vary depending on the type of employment. Non-government employees have different rules compared to government employees, but in general, gratuity received by government employees is exempt from taxes.

Insurance Money: Money received from insurance policies is not considered taxable income. This applies to both the sum assured and any bonuses received. Therefore, individuals who receive insurance payouts need not include this amount as part of their taxable earnings.

Income from Pension: Income received from the United Nations or the Indian Armed Forces is also eligible for tax exemption. Additionally, winners of prestigious awards bestowed by the Central Government of India are exempt from paying taxes on pension amounts they receive.

These exemptions provide certain sectors with relief from income tax obligations. It is important to note that these exemptions have specific criteria and limits, so consulting a tax professional or referring to the Income Tax Act can provide further guidance in specific cases.

July 05, 2023
