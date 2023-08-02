E-com To Create 7 Lakh Gig Jobs This Festive Season, Most Demands From These Cities

With the approach of the festive season, Indian E-Commerce companies are gearing up to fulfil consumer demands during the annual shopping frenzy. This surge in shopping activity is projected to generate almost 700,000 gig jobs in the second half of 2023, said a new report. With July opening up the market with shopping festivals by various e-commerce players, the sector currently has around 200,000 open positions for temp workers primarily in the last mile delivery space and warehouse operations jobs, TeamLease stated in a latest analysis.

It added that this year’s festive hiring is anticipated to witness a remarkable 25% increase in gig jobs compared to the same period last year, reflecting the sector’s optimistic outlook and aspirations to boost positive sentiments.

Demand From Cities

TeamLease said the demand for gig workers during the festive season has been consistently rising, not only in tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai but also in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Vadodara, Pune, Coimbatore.

In both metropolitan areas as well as tier-2 and tier-3, there is a predominant need for roles such Warehouse Operations, Last-Mile Delivery Personnel and Call Center Operators, however, the proportion of demand is higher in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities versus in tier-1 as against last year. This is primarily owing to the recovery in rural demand expected on the back of easing inflationary pressures.

Despite the challenges posed by the macro-economic situations, the surge in employment opportunities presents a positive outlook for gig workers all across the country. Businesses are actively recruiting temporary workers to ensure best customer experience during the festive period. As a result, the job market in these cities is thriving, providing a much-needed boost to the local economies.

Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head, Teamlease Services, said, “Over the last 5 years, we have seen an impressive 20% year-on-year increase in the demand for gig workers, and this upward trend is expected to persist for the next 2-3 years, especially in the thriving e-commerce category. With July opening up the festive season hiring, the e-commerce sector alone has 200,000 open positions at present, which will eventually increase and reach about 700,000 by December.”

Balasubramanian added that according to industry reports, it is anticipated that India’s gig workforce will reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30, which clearly indicates the growing demand for this talent pool.

Skills

“To meet the ever evolving demands of the festive period, e-commerce companies seek highly skilled and adaptable gig workers and temporary employees. The ideal candidates have excellent time management skills and a background in customer service, ranging from delivery personnel with valid driver’s licences and good driving records to warehouse and operational support staff with physical endurance. These individuals, who, when required can work overtime, weekends, and holidays, play a critical role in ensuring smooth operations and exceptional customer experiences during this critical time of year,” Balasubramanian added.

The hiring of gig workers offers a multitude of advantages, allowing corporates to optimise spending, enhance scalability, and embrace agility. Moreover, it empowers the Indian workforce to earn on their own terms, providing a great sense of flexibility and comfort.

“As we move forward, we look forward to a future where the gig economy plays a pivotal role, and we are committed to supporting this dynamic workforce for the e-commerce sector in their journey towards success,” Balasubramanian said.

Earnings of gig workers

This year’s festive season unveils a dynamic landscape characterised by opportunities and disparities. The statistics show a remarkable 69% surge in gig workers earning more than Rs 150,000, indicating a thriving high-income segment. Additionally, there is a significant 62% increase in gig workers earning between Rs 85,000 and Rs 150,000, reflecting a prospering middle-income bracket.

However, TeamLease added that it is essential to acknowledge the challenges faced by the lower income bracket, as evidenced by the slower 26% increase in salary among gig workers earning less than Rs 20,000. On a more positive note, the 20% increase in salary for workers earning between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 points towards a promising middle-income group.

Furthermore, the data show that the surge in gig/temporary workforce hiring is not limited to the e-commerce sector. Several other industries are also ramping up their recruitment efforts to meet the festive season’s demands. Retail and logistics are among the prominent industries that are expanding their workforce to meet the increased consumer activity during this festive season.