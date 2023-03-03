RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday said India has now become the fastest-growing large economy in the world. Addressing the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Visakhapatnam, Ambani said Andhra Pradesh is India has now become the fastest-growing large economy in the world in the country, be it economic growth or ease of doing business.

With the presence of industry bigwigs such as Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group, GM Rao of GMR Group, founder-chairman of Cyient BV Mohan Reddy, the Global Investors Summit 2023 “Advantage Andhra Pradesh" began in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

“There is energy, enthusiasm and ambition among the youth; there is hope, optimism and dynamism among the business community; and there is an all-pervasive confidence that Andhra will emerge as a leading player in New India’s growth story," Ambani said during his speech at the event.

He added that Reliance has been among the first corporates to believe in the economic potential of Andhra Pradesh. It is in this state where the company’s oil and gas exploration team found gas in 2002, and RIL has invested over Rs 1,50,000 crore in the KG-D6 assets developing and supporting gas pipeline.

The sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University is hosting the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023, where about 200 stalls have been set up, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 13 crucial sectors identified by the government.

The venue has five massive halls and each hall will host different events such as government-to-business (G2B) meetings, seminars, and meetings. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries including China and USA are attending the event, a government press release said.

Speaking at the inaugural session, AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but of the globe.

“We have proximity to Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We are a very progressive state. Most of all we have a stable government and dynamic leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We have a beautiful city like Vizag. AP has moved in EoDB with continuously topping thrice. The dream is not only to re-establish AP as the industrial hub of the India but as a globe," Reddy said.

IT and Industries Minister G Amarnath said today the state is rapidly growing across all sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance and an inclusive development model.

He further said the AP government offers stability and confidence for business and presents business opportunities.

(With Inputs from PTI)

(DISCLAIMER:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

