Go First Crisis: DGCA Asks Airline To Immediately Stop Sale of Tickets, Issues Show Cause Notice
1-MIN READ

Go First Crisis: DGCA Asks Airline To Immediately Stop Sale of Tickets, Issues Show Cause Notice

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 15:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its order.

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source.

Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.

The source said the airline has been directed to stop the booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The airline has been asked to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy.
first published:May 08, 2023, 15:49 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 15:52 IST