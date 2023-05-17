CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks To WatchEPFPetrol, Diesel PricesReal Estate7th Pay Commission
Home » Business » Go First Extends Suspension of Flight Operations Till May 26
1-MIN READ

Go First Extends Suspension of Flight Operations Till May 26

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 23:38 IST

Delhi, India

Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision. (File photo/News18)

Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT's decision. (File photo/News18)

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying from May 3. Further, aviation regulator DGCA had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders

Crisis-hit Go First on Wednesday extended the suspension of flight operations till May 26, citing operational reasons, and expressed hope that it will be able to resume bookings shortly.

Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution proceedings, stopped flying from May 3. Further, aviation regulator DGCA had directed the cash-strapped airline to stop bookings till further orders.

In an update on its website, the budget carrier, said that due to operational reasons, "flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled".

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly… as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline's voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings on May 10. Abhilash Lal has been appointed as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the carrier.

top videos

    Some lessors have also moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the NCLT’s decision.

    Meanwhile, a claim management portal 'gofirstclaims.in/claims' has been launched for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Go First.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Arpita Raj
    Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Go First
    2. flights
    first published:May 17, 2023, 23:38 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 23:38 IST