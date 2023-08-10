Godrej Consumer Products to Invest Rs 515 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Fast-moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility and signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on Thursday. The company would be setting up their greenfield production unit in neighbouring Chengalpet district to produce body care products, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa said.

The employee base at the manufacturing unit is expected to be about 400 and would comprise 50 per cent women, members of LGBTQ community and disabled people.

“Another feather in the cap of the M K Stalin government. FMCG giant Godrej Group would soon start production of most of its products right here in Tamil Nadu in a state-of-the-art brand new unit," he said.

It was a pleasure to meet Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej, a true diversity torch bearer, and share ideas for the benefit of both the state and Godrej. Truly amazed at her passion for inclusivity and sustainability, he said in a social media post.

At the Secretariat here, top officials of Godrej Group exchanged documents with Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Vishnu in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin, T R B Rajaa.

According to company officials, the facility in Tamil Nadu guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions.

“We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be among the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition," Godrej said.

“Welcome to Tamil Nadu, Godrej Group Consumer Products. We are proud to announce that GCPL has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin to set up a world class state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Thiruporur in Chengalpet with an investment of Rs 515 crore," the industries department said.

“Soon, products you use daily for body care and to get a Goodnight’s sleep will be made right here in Tamil Nadu," it added.

The investment of Rs 515 crore over the next five years is in line with the GCPL’s long-term strategy to actively participate in India’s growth journey and our ‘unwavering’ commitment to deliver affordable, best quality and innovative products to consumers, Nisaba Godrej said after signing the MoU.

“With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender-balanced workforce," she said.

Godrej Consumer Products is committed to building a best-in-class innovative factory that would be Indian Green Building Council and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Certified.

The facility would utilise energy-efficient technologies, implement waste reduction strategies, equipped with solar roof panels, among others.

The new plant is expected to significantly boost GCPL’s production capabilities and contribute to the company’s overall production capacity, she added.

According to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati, the factory would be a manufacturing hub for a wide range of products including Cinthol soaps, Godrej Expert Rich Creme, shampoos and Goodknight mosquito coils.

“This state-of-the-art plant will play a pivotal role in accelerating our delivery times, optimising inventory management, and significantly reducing overall costs," Sitapati said.