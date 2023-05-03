CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Gold Prices Rise In India On May 3; Know New Rates In Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Check gold rates in different cities on May 03, 2023

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, etc.

Gold Price In India: On May 03, the gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. At around 11.30 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 61,640 (yesterday Rs 60,760). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 56,500 (yesterday it was Rs 55,700. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 76,800 (yesterday Rs 76,100) per kilo.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on June 05, 2023 were trading at Rs 60,730. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 76,100.

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, 22 carat gold was Rs 57,060/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 62,240 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

On the other hand, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,550 (22 carat). Rs 60,690 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on May 03, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City22 Carat Gold Price24 Carat Gold Price
Delhi56,65061,790
Mumbai56,50061,640
Kolkata56,50061,640
Lucknow56,65061,790
Bengaluru56,55061,690
Jaipur56,65061,790
Patna56,55061,690
Bhubaneshwar56,50061,640
Hyderabad56,50061,640
Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics. The price of gold in India is typically quoted in rupees per gram or per 10 grams, and can vary based on the purity of the gold, with 24 karat gold being the purest form.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
