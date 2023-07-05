CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gold Price Remains Flat; Silver Climbs Rs 200 On July 5
1-MIN READ

Gold Price Remains Flat; Silver Climbs Rs 200 On July 5

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 17:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold traded flat on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,280/10 gram (Photo: Shutterstock)

In the overseas market, gold and silver were down at USD 1,926 per ounce and USD 22.88 per ounce, respectively.

Gold price remained flat at Rs 59,280 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

However, silver climbed by Rs 200 to Rs 71,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Gold Rates Rise Today In India: Check 24 Carat Latest Price In Your City

“Gold traded flat on Wednesday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 59,280/10 gram, unchanged from its previous day close," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 05, 2023, 17:10 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 17:10 IST