Gold Prices Fall In India; Check Silver, 22 Carat Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Prices In India On June 12: Gold prices in India on Monday witnessed a downward trend following a weak global bullion market. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was down at Rs 60,600 (Rs 60,700 yesterday). The same quantity of 22-carat variety now costs Rs 55,550. Silver also fell on Monday by Rs 200 to Rs 74,300 per kilo (yesterday Rs 74,500). Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,450 and 22-carat at Rs 55,400 per 10 grams. In Bengaluru, prices for 24-carat and 22-carat gold stood at Rs 60,500 and Rs 55,450 per 10 grams. In Chennai, 24-carat gold was Rs 60,900 and 22-carat gold was Rs 55,800. In Hyderabad, gold of 24 carats was priced at Rs 60,450 and 22 carats was priced at Rs 55,400. In Lucknow, 24 carat gold was available at Rs 60,600 per 10 grams while 22 carat gold was at Rs 55,550 per 10 grams.

These gold prices do not include goods and services tax, TCS and other levies, and are indicative.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023, were trading slightly down at Rs 59,770 per 10 grams on Monday. On the other hand, silver, maturing on July 5, was also trading lower at Rs 73,515.

In the international market also, gold was trading down by 0.06 per cent at $1,960.60 an ounce and silver was down by 0.39 per cent at $24.28 an ounce in New York.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.