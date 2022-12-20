Gold Prices In Dubai See Nominal Drop, Check Updated Rates of Gold In UAE Here

The price of gold in the morning trading session in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including in Dubai, saw a slight drop from previously recorded levels on Monday, December 19. According to the data put out by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, the price of 24-carat which is the purest possible gold in UAE was lower at Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 216.75 or Rs 4,890.97 on Tuesday, December 20. The price of the 22-carat variety of gold in the UAE also saw a slight drop at Dh 200.75, equating to Rs 4,529.20 per gram. The 18-carat variety of yellow metal in Dubai is priced at Dh 166.50 or Rs 3,755.71. All of these prices have dropped by Dh 0.25.

The per-ounce price of gold recorded a nominal change, trading at Dh 6,572.97 or Rs 148,239.31. One kilogram of silver is said to be trading at Dh 2,744.03 or Rs 61,904.27 on December 20.

Every year, hundreds of customers swarm Dubai’s jewellery shops to buy yellow metal. The gold that is offered in the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Dubai, known as the “City of Gold," is not only of excellent grade, but it is also fairly priced due to the absence of taxes on gold. Customers may be confident in the purity of the gold they are purchasing thanks to routine examinations and required hallmark certifications. Additionally, because worldwide standards are followed by all businesses, the gold market in this country employs the same prices.

The Indian government has set a regulation on the import of gold from Dubai like the amount of gold that each person may bring back into the country. Therefore Indians who are travelling to Dubai with the intention of importing gold from there need to be aware of these regulations.

In the Indian context, the price of gold futures saw a slight rise towards the green by 0.20% recording it at Rs 54,369. Silver futures saw a hike of 0.26% and are trading at Rs 67,688.

