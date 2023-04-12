Gold Prices In Dubai Spike On April 12; Check Latest Rates In UAE

The price of gold in Dubai showed significant growth on April 12. An ounce of gold gained by Dh 66.06 to Dh 7417.07 or Rs 1,65,766.45. One gram of 24-carat gold rose by Dh 2.25 to reach Dh 244.75 (Rs 5,470.31) in the morning session. The value of one gram of 22-carat gold also increased to Dh 226.50 or Rs 5,062.48, rising by Dh 2.

The price of the precious yellow metal in Dubai is influenced by the international market. A strong US dollar and the upcoming report on US inflation have caused gold prices to fluctuate all over the world. According to the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, one gram of 21-carat gold rose by Dh 2 to gain at Dh 219.25 (Rs 4,900.53). The price of one gram of the 18-carat variety also rose by Dh 1.75 to Dh 188.00, which is equivalent to Rs 4,201.90.

Known globally for its gold markets, Dubai provides consumers with a huge range of exquisite jewellery designs. The existence of the Gold Souq, Meena Bazaar and other markets in the ‘City of Gold’, as Dubai is also known, has made it a must-visit destination for every jewellery lover. The gold markets in the city follow international pricing, giving buyers a uniform rate.

There are no taxes imposed on raw materials like gold ingots or bars by the United Arab Emirates. A value-added tax (VAT) of 5 percent is imposed on jewellery and other articles.

Inexpensive labour in the Middle Eastern city also lowers gold rates, as it results in a broader bargaining as far as making charges are concerned.

A massive amount of gold from abroad can lead to an unfavourable balance of payments for India, which imports most of its gold supply. The central government has been taking steps to reduce gold imports from Dubai. The authorities have imposed a limit on the amount of gold an individual can bring from Dubai to India.

To keep India’s economy buoyant against economic shocks and fluctuating gold rates, the central government has imposed several taxes and surcharges on gold coming in from Dubai. The government imposes import duty, Goods and Services Tax and TDS on physical gold. If anyone brings in gold over the prescribed limit, they will be subject to several levies.

