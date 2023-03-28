CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PAN Aadhaar LinkDA HikeStock MarketBank HolidaysEPFO
Home » Business » Gold Prices In India Plunge; Check Latest Rates For March 28 Here
1-MIN READ

Gold Prices In India Plunge; Check Latest Rates For March 28 Here

Published By: Aparna Deb

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Check Gold price In India

Check Gold price In India

Gold prices were highest in Chennai where 10 grams of 22-carat variety traded at Rs 55,100 whereas the 24-carat variety retailed at Rs 60,110 for 10 grams

Gold prices in India showed a mixed trend on Tuesday, March 28. While gold futures moved up, the retail rates recorded a marginal decline. As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India data, gold futures rose by 0.19 per cent, trading at Rs 58,637 at 10:00 AM. Silver future also exhibited a similar trend, trading at Rs 70,016 following a surge of 0.13 per cent.

The price of gold dropped by Rs 210 for the 22-carat variety. This grade of the much-in-demand yellow metal was retailing at Rs 54,500 for every 10 grams. The superior 24-carat variety traded at Rs 59,450, down by Rs 240 from the previously recorded level. Meanwhile, one kg of silver was being sold at Rs 73,000 in the country, after a fall of Rs 300 from the last level.

Gold prices were highest in Chennai where 10 grams of 22-carat variety traded at Rs 55,100 whereas the 24-carat variety retailed at Rs 60,110 for 10 grams. In Delhi, 10 grams of the higher 24-carat gold retailed at Rs 54,650, while the same quantity of the 22-carat variety was being sold at Rs 59,600. The prices of gold in Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad recorded similar levels. In these cities, the rate of 24-carat gold was Rs 59,450 for 10 grams. For the same amount of 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 54,500. In Bengaluru, ten grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold cost Rs 54,550 and Rs 59,500, respectively.

Gold prices differ every day because of numerous factors such as production costs, region-specific taxes, excise duties, labour expenses, and a supplementary Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the final product. These important factors lead to a significant variation in gold in several parts of the country.

RELATED NEWS

The precious yellow metal has long been considered a hedge for hard financial situations. Gold is also observed as a symbol of prosperity and wealth, especially in Indian society. That is why, India’s retail market has a great demand for gold, making the country among the biggest consumer of the precious yellow metal in the world.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gold price
first published:March 28, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 15:22 IST