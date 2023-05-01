Gold Prices Slide as Strong US Manufacturing Data Boosts Dollar

Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar rose after better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data, while markets await the Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision this week.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,983.29 per ounce by 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), reversing nearly 1% gains made earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures lost 0.4% to $1,991.90.

U.S. manufacturing pulled off a three-year low in April as new orders improved slightly and employment rebounded, while construction spending increased more than expected in March, boosted by investments in nonresidential structures.

That stronger-than-expected data knocked down the metals market and boosted the dollar a little bit, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

The dollar index gained 0.5%, making greenback-priced bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Heading into the U.S. session earlier, gold prices had rebounded to touch $2,005 as traders took stock of news that JPMorgan Chase & Co would buy most of First Republic Bank’s assets after regulators seized the troubled lender over the weekend.

“The move was definitely premature… We used some of that opportunity to try and capitalize on taking some positions off on that move upwards,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, in Chicago.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet on May 2-3, and markets largely expect a 25-basis-point interest rate hike.

Investors will also focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to assess if the commentary pushes back market expectations of rate cuts before the year-end amid the recent banking turmoil and threats of an imminent recession.

While gold is known as an inflation hedge, rising rates tend to lower demand for zero-yielding bullion.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $24.93 per ounce, platinum lost 1.8% to $1,055.11 , while palladium shed 2.8% to $1,458.90.

