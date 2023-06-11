Gold Rates Today In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price In Your City On June 11

Gold Price In India On June 11: Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. This article will be updated if price is changed during the day. At around 8 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,550. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,500. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 74,500 per kilo.

Retail Gold Price On June 11

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,550 (22 carat). Rs 60,600 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

22 carat gold was Rs 55,900/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 61,000 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

In Noida, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,650/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 60,700/10 grams.

Check gold rates in different cities on June 11, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 55,650 60,700 Mumbai 55,500 60,550 Kolkata 55,500 60,550 Lucknow 55,650 60,700 Bengaluru 55,550 60,600 Jaipur 55,650 60,700 Patna 55,550 60,600 Bhubaneshwar 55,500 60,550 Hyderabad 55,500 60,550

On June 9, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,840. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 73,825.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Meanwhile, according a recent govt data, India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22.

Silver imports, however, rose 6.12 per cent to USD 5.29 billion during the last fiscal.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.