Gold Rates Today In India; Know 22 Carat Latest Price In Your City On June 5

Gold Price In India On June 5: Gold prices in India remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities, but again saw a declining trend today. At around 9 am, 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,330 (yesterday same). The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,300 (yesterday same). On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 73,000 per kilo. Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Retail Gold Price On June 5

22 carat gold was Rs 55,700/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,760 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold. Coimbatore also has similar prices for both categories of golds.

As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, western city of Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,350 (22 carat). Rs 60,380 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city.

Check gold rates in different cities on June 5, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City 22 Carat Gold Price 24 Carat Gold Price Delhi 55,450 60,480 Mumbai 55,300 60,330 Kolkata 55,300 60,330 Lucknow 55,450 60,480 Bengaluru 55,350 60,380 Jaipur 55,450 60,480 Patna 55,350 60,380 Bhubaneshwar 55,300 60,330 Hyderabad 55,300 60,330

On June 5, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,411. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on July 05, was at Rs 71,823.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Meanwhile, according a recent govt data, India’s gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, dipped 24.15 per cent to USD 35 billion in 2022-23 due to global economic uncertainties.

Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 46.2 billion in 2021-22.

Silver imports, however, rose 6.12 per cent to USD 5.29 billion during the last fiscal.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports declined by 3 per cent to about USD 38 billion during 2022-23.

Last year, the Centre hiked gold import duty to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent to check the current account deficit (CAD).