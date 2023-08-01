CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gold Rate Rises Today In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price In Your City On August 1
2-MIN READ

Gold Rate Rises Today In India: Check Latest 22 Carat Price In Your City On August 1

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold price today on August 1: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. (Representative image)

Gold rate today in India: On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on October 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,824.

Gold Rate Today In India: Retail gold price in India per 10 grams of the yellow metal is trending around Rs 60,000 in many cities on August 1. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 60,440. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,400. On the other hand, silver was priced at Rs 78,000 per kilo. As far as retail prices in different cities are concerned, Ahmedabad has a retail gold price of Rs 55,450 (22 carat). Rs 60,490 per 10 grams is the retail price of 24 carat gold in the city. This article will be updated if the price is changed during the day.

August 1 Retail Gold Price In India (See table below)

Chennai Gold Price

22 carat gold is Rs 55,700/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,760 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Noida Gold Price

In Noida, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,550/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 60,570/10 grams.

Check gold rates today in different cities on August 1, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams) 

City22 Carat Gold Price24 Carat Gold Price
Delhi55,55060,570
Mumbai55,40060,440
Kolkata55,40060,440
Lucknow55,55060,570
Bengaluru55,40060,440
Jaipur55,55060,570
Patna55,45060,490
Bhubaneshwar55,40060,440
Hyderabad55,40060,440

On August 1, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on October 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,824. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on Sep 05, was at Rs 75,029.

Here are some factors that can affect the gold rate:

Demand and supply: The gold rate is largely determined by the demand and supply of gold in the market. If demand for gold increases, the rate will also increase. Conversely, if supply of gold increases, the rate will decrease.

Global economic conditions: The gold rate is also affected by global economic conditions. For example, if the global economy is doing poorly, investors may flock to gold as a safe haven, which will drive up the gold rate.

Political instability: Political instability can also affect the gold rate. For example, if there is a political crisis in a major country, investors may buy gold as a hedge against uncertainty, which will drive up the gold rate.

Moreover, the retail gold price in India is the price at which gold is sold to consumers in India. It is determined by a number of factors, including the global gold price, the Indian rupee, and the cost of labor and materials involved in manufacturing gold jewellery. The retail gold price in India is typically higher than the global gold price, as it includes a margin for the jeweller and other costs.

Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

first published:August 01, 2023, 10:23 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 10:37 IST