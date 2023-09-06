CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks to WatchFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaGST Reward SchemeDigital Rupee
Home » Business » Gold Rate Today In Your City: Check Latest 22 Carat Retail Price On September 6
2-MIN READ

Gold Rate Today In Your City: Check Latest 22 Carat Retail Price On September 6

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 10:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Gold price today in India on September 6: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. (Representative image)

Gold price today in India on September 6: India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. (Representative image)

Gold holds great significance in India due to its cultural importance, investment value, and traditional role in weddings and festivals.

Gold Rate Today In IndiaOn the September 6, the retail cost of 10 grams of gold in various cities across India stands at roughly Rs 60,000. For a more comprehensive breakdown, 10 grams of 24-carat gold are valued at Rs 60,160, whereas an equivalent amount of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 55,150. The price of silver is Rs 76,200 per kilogram.

September 6 retail gold rate (See table below)

Delhi Gold Rate Today

In Delhi, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 55,300/10 gram. For 24 carat, customers have to pay Rs 60,310/10 grams.

Ahmedabad Gold Rate

The retail price of 22-carat gold in Ahmedabad is Rs 55,200 per 10 grams and the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 60,210 per 10 grams. This article will be updated if the prices change during the day.

Chennai Gold Rate

22 carat gold is Rs 55,450/10 grams in Chennai. Similarly, Tamil Nadu’s capital city has Rs 60,490 per 10 grams retail price of 24 carat gold.

Check gold rates today in different cities on September 6, 2023; (In Rs/10 grams)

City22 Carat Gold Price24 Carat Gold Price
Mumbai55,15060,160
Gurugram55,30060,310
Kolkata55,15060,160
Lucknow55,30060,310
Bengaluru55,15060,160
Jaipur55,30060,310
Patna55,20060,210
Bhubaneshwar55,15060,160
Hyderabad55,15060,160

On September 6, on Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on October 05, 2023 were trading at Rs, 59,210. On the other hand, Silver, maturing on December 05, was at Rs 73,478.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Here are several factors that can influence the price of gold:

Supply and Demand: The gold price is primarily shaped by the interplay of supply and demand in the market. When demand for gold increases, the price tends to go up. Conversely, a surge in the supply of gold can lead to a decrease in the price.

Global Economic Conditions: Global economic conditions also wield a significant influence on the price of gold. During periods of global economic downturns, investors often turn to gold as a safe haven, causing the price to rise.

Political Instability: Additionally, political instability can impact the price of gold. When there is political turmoil or crisis in a major country, investors may seek to safeguard their assets by investing in gold as a hedge against uncertainty, resulting in a higher gold price.

Moreover, the retail price of gold in India represents the cost at which gold is sold to consumers within the country. This price is affected by various factors, including the global gold price, the value of the Rupee, and the expenses associated with labor and materials used in crafting gold jewelry.

Gold holds great significance in India due to its cultural importance, investment value, and traditional role in weddings and festivals.

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:September 06, 2023, 10:09 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 10:12 IST