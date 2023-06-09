Gold Rates 24 Carat Above Rs 60,000 On June 9; Check Latest Price In Your City

Gold Price In India On June 9: Gold prices in India on Friday remained above Rs 60,000 in many cities. In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold remained stable at Rs 60,370. The same quantity of 22-carat variety cost Rs 55,350. On the other hand, silver rose by Rs 1,100 to Rs 74,500 per kilo (yesterday Rs 73,400). Gold is considered as an important part in India due to cultural significance, investment value, and its traditional role in weddings and festivals.

In Bengaluru, prices for 24-carat and 22-carat gold were Rs 60,730 and Rs 55,650 per 10 grams. In Chennai, 24-carat gold was Rs 61,100 and 22-carat gold was Rs 56,000. In Hyderabad, gold of 24 carats was priced at Rs 60,680 and 22 carats was priced at Rs 55,600. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 60,650 and 22-carat at Rs 55,600 per 10 grams.

On June 9, on the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures maturing on August 04, 2023, were trading marginally down at Rs 59,850. On the other hand, silver, maturing on July 5, was also slightly down at Rs 73,611.

Gold prices in India are generally influenced by a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, inflation rates, currency fluctuations, and local demand and supply dynamics.

Gold Prices In International Market

Gold prices climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields slipped after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims surged last week, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hiking cycle, according to Reuters.

Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $1,962.49 per ounce by 01:42 pm EDT (1742 GMT). US gold futures settled up 1 per cent at $1,978.60.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week, suggesting that the labour market was slowing amid mounting risks of a recession.