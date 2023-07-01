CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Goldman Sachs Considers Ending Partnership with Apple: Report
1-MIN READ

Goldman Sachs Considers Ending Partnership with Apple: Report

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 05:37 IST

United States of America (USA)

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

The iPhone-maker and Goldman Sachs started rolling out a virtual credit card in 2019

Goldman Sachs is considering exiting its partnership with Apple, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The iPhone-maker and Goldman Sachs started rolling out a virtual credit card in 2019.

The bank is in talks with American Express to take over its Apple credit card and other ventures with the tech giant, the report added.

Apple in March launched its ”buy now, pay later” service in the United States enabled through the Mastercard Installments program, with Goldman Sachs as the issuer of the Mastercard payment credential.

Apple credit card, which is made out of titanium and no visible number, currently offers 3% daily cash back to spend or save, Apple’s website said.

It also offers interest-free monthly installments on purchases of Apple devices.

American Express did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Apple and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Goldman Sachs
  2. Apple
  3. American Express
first published:July 01, 2023, 05:37 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 05:37 IST