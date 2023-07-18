Google Contract Workers, Training ChatGPT Rival Bard, Say They're Underpaid: Reports

In early January, there were reports that Google was concerned about OpenAI’s ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that gained significant attention after its launch in November 2022. Google responded by introducing its own AI chatbot called Bard, which had similar features to ChatGPT. Although Bard was available to some users before May, it was officially unveiled to the public during the Google I/O event. Many people started sharing their experiences with Bard on social media. Recently, Bard received significant updates, indicating Google’s commitment to improving its AI chatbot as promised by CEO Sundar Pichai.

Contrarily, the individuals responsible for training Bard have expressed dissatisfaction with their working conditions, as per reports. Numerous contract workers have come forward to share their concerns with Bloomberg, stating that they feel overworked, underpaid, and stressed while reviewing Bard’s responses.

According to reports, generative AI tools like Bard are trained using large language models (LLMs), but human reviewers play a crucial role in reviewing the chatbot’s answers. These reviewers, who are contract workers employed by Google, are responsible for providing feedback, identifying biases, and flagging any errors in Bard’s responses. However, the report highlights that these workers are not satisfied with their working conditions which has led to concerns about their well-being.

Six contract workers claim that their workload and the complexity of their tasks significantly increased as Google entered into a competitive race with OpenAI. These workers were tasked with reviewing answers across various subjects, such as medicine and law, without receiving proper training. The publication also reviewed documents that contained intricate instructions provided to the workers. Additionally, the report states that the workers were given extremely tight deadlines, sometimes as short as three minutes, to review Bard’s responses. These factors contribute to the concerns raised by the contract workers regarding their working conditions.

According to the report, one contractor expressed that the current situation has left people scared, stressed, underpaid, and uncertain about what is happening. The culture of fear that exists is seen as detrimental to achieving the desired quality and teamwork among the workers. Additionally, a Google contract worker raised concerns in a letter to Congress in May, warning that Bard could potentially become a flawed and risky product due to the contractors being required to review content within tight deadlines. The report further stated that these contract workers are compensated with wages as low as $14 per hour for their work.