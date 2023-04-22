Google CEO Sundar Pichai Earned $226 Million In 2022 Amid Layoffs

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc chief executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee’s pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Pichai’s compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, news agency Reuters reported citing the company filing.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally. The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

“We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," Pichai had said in a statement.

As tech layoffs continue unabated in 2023, reportedly the Google CEO recently hinted at more layoffs as the company continue to evaluate the business. Pichai said that the company is “literally looking at every aspect of what we do" in an effort to re-engineer its cost base permanently.

Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here