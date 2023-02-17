Even as tech layoffs are going on across the world including big tech like Twitter, Microsoft and Yahoo, among others, the Google layoffs have reached Indian shores. Reportedly, the tech giant has laid of 450-480 employees from various departments in India late night.

As per a report by CNBC TV18, the employees who were into dotted line reporting or did not have any direct managers have been laid off.

Many employees in Hyderabad and Bangalore working as level four software developers, backend developer, cloud engineers and digital marketers have are the ones who have been laid off.

The layoffs in India also happened via mails just like how it happened in US.

Further some employees of Google India have posted on LinkedIn about the layoff.

Kamal Dave, account manager at Google’s Gurugram, Haryana office posted on LinkedIn that he was impacted by the layoff that happened yesterday as roles in the digital marketing Goals have been cut.

Another employee Saptak Mohanta, program manager at Google posted that “Absolutely gutted to lose a lot of my brilliant colleagues and friends as part of Google’s layoffs in Singapore and India last night. It’s going to take all of us some time to heal from this."

In January, Google announced laying off 12,000 workers, as the economic boom that the industry rode during the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs.

In an email to the employees, CEO Sundar Pichai had said that: “The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

Pichai said that the company has hired for ‘periods of dramatic growth’ over the past two years but that was a ‘different economic reality than the one we face today.’ He said the layoffs reflect a ‘rigorous review’ that Google carried out of product areas and functions.

