Google Lays Off Robots That Cleaned Cafeterias, Opened Doors: Reports
1-MIN READ

Google Lays Off Robots That Cleaned Cafeterias, Opened Doors: Reports

By: Business Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

In January, Google announced laying off 12,000 workers, as the economic boom that the industry rode during the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs.



Alphabet is shutting down the robots, which have been trained to clean cafeteria tables, separate trash and open doors, in order to cut costs

Everyday Robots, Google’s experimental department, is being shut down a year after being promoted out of Alphabet’s secretive X moonshot lab, according to media reports. The department had a team of over 200 employees working on various exploratory robotics projects. Alphabet is shutting down the robots, which have been trained to clean cafeteria tables, separate trash and open doors, in order to cut costs.

“Everyday Robots will no longer be a separate project within Alphabet… Some of the technology and part of the team will be consolidated into existing robotics efforts within Google Research," Denise Gamboa, director of marketing and communications for Everyday Robots, said, according to wired.com.

In January, Google announced laying off 12,000 workers, as the economic boom that the industry rode during the Covid-19 pandemic ebbs. The Google layoffs have also reached Indian shores. Reportedly, the tech giant has laid of 450-480 employees from various departments in India late night.

The employees who were into dotted line reporting or did not have any direct managers have been laid off. Many employees in Hyderabad and Bangalore working as level four software developers, backend developer, cloud engineers and digital marketers have are the ones who have been laid off.

The tech industry, including companies such as Twitter, Microsoft and Yahoo, across the world has been witnessing layoffs since last year to cut costs amid economic uncertainties.

Read all the Latest Business News here

first published:February 24, 2023, 14:36 IST
