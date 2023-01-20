CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Google Parent Alphabet to Layoff 12,000 Employees Globally; Details
1-MIN READ

Google Parent Alphabet to Layoff 12,000 Employees Globally; Details

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 16:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Google Layoffs: Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide, Bloomberg reported.

The layoffs will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, chief executive officer Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday, writing that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here", as per the report.

The job cuts affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams. The layoffs are global and impact US staff immediately, Google said.

Amazon and Microsoft recently announced 18,000 and 10,000 job cuts, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Google announced that it is deferring a portion of its employees’ year-end bonuses as part of a transition to a new performance management system.

“The company will pay 80 per cent advance bonus to eligible employees initially and the remainder in later months," a spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the move was communicated to staff last year.

