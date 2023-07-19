CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » Business » Meet Gopal Asthana: Leading Tata Group's Rs 844 Cr Online Brand, Ex-Nykaa Exec And More
1-MIN READ

Meet Gopal Asthana: Leading Tata Group's Rs 844 Cr Online Brand, Ex-Nykaa Exec And More

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 10:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Gopal Asthana

Gopal Asthana

Prior to leading Tata CLiQ, Gopal Asthana held the position of chief business officer at Nykaa.

Tata Group boasts a vast array of successful businesses, one of which is Tata CLiQ, an online brand under Tata Digital. Through Tata CLiQ, numerous luxury brands have been introduced to the Indian market. Recently, the brand appointed Gopal Asthana as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Prior to leading Tata CLiQ, Gopal Asthana held the position of chief business officer at Nykaa, a competing company in the Tata fashion brand’s domain, led by entrepreneur Falguni Nayar.

Additionally, Asthana’s experience extends to retail fashion brands, as he spent over two decades at the retail giant Shoppers Stop, starting as a category head in 1998 and eventually becoming the executive vice president before stepping down in 2019.

Tata CLiQ operates under the umbrella of Tata Digital, which oversees other digital stores like Croma, Big Basket, Tata Neu, and more, as part of the multi-billion dollar company.

Gopal Asthana has a long association in the fashion retail industry, possessing more than 20 years of experience in the field. His expertise includes strategic buying, merchandising planning, assessing fashion trends, budget management, and forecasting. He is also skilled in selecting quality vendor partners and effectively reviewing and monitoring pricing, merchandise mix, and inventory planning.

Tata CLiQ is not limited to Indian brands and Tata’s own Westside clothing and accessories. It has also ventured into selling major foreign luxury brands online in India, offering significant discounts on luxury items to the customers.

Some of the luxury foreign brands available on Tata CLiQ include Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Ray Ban, Yves Saint Laurent, Dyson, and Tissot, all of which are well-established multi-crore and ultra-expensive companies.

Reportedly, Tata CLiQ achieved substantial revenue growth in the previous financial year, experiencing an overall growth of 137 percent. The brand’s total revenue exceeded Rs 844 crore in FY 2021-22.

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:July 19, 2023, 10:35 IST
last updated:July 19, 2023, 10:35 IST