Government Alerts Taxpayers About Latest Scam Targeting Income Tax Refunds

As technology continues to advance, so do the tactics of fraudsters seeking to deceive individuals for their financial gain. The latest scam making the rounds target taxpayers by posing as legitimate entities, exploiting the vulnerability of unsuspecting victims. The scam, which closely resembles the notorious PAN card update hoax, has prompted the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check official Twitter account to issue a warning to the public.

Fraudsters are sending messages that claim recipients are eligible for an income tax refund of Rs 15,490. These messages, designed to appear official, urge individuals to verify their account details by clicking on a provided link. However, the PIB has categorically stated that the claims are fake and that the Income Tax Department has not sent any such messages. The government bureau emphasizes the need for caution and advises individuals to avoid sharing personal information with such sources.

In its official statement, the PIB Fact Check account shared the scam message and warned recipients about the ongoing scheme. The bureau highlighted the telltale signs of such scams and stressed that the Income Tax Department does not solicit sensitive information through email. Furthermore, the department never requests PINs, passwords, or access information for financial accounts via email.

A viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of ₹ 15,490.#PIBFactCheck ✔️ This claim is 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞. ✔️ @IncomeTaxIndia has 𝐧𝐨𝐭 sent this message. ✔️𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 of such scams & 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 from sharing your personal information. pic.twitter.com/dsRPkhO3gg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 2, 2023

Steps to Safeguard Against Scams:

For those concerned about falling victim to such scams, the PIB provides crucial guidance:

Avoid Interaction: Refrain from replying, clicking on links, or opening attachments from unknown sources. These could potentially contain malicious code that compromises your device’s security.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department or directing you to a supposed department website, do not engage with it. Instead, forward the email or website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. For added security, send a copy to incident@cert-in.org.in. The headers of these emails will assist authorities in tracking down the perpetrators.

Delete the Message: After forwarding the suspicious link or email, delete the message from your inbox. This helps prevent any accidental interaction and potential compromise.