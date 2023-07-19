Government Introduces Affordable Dal Prices, Customers Can Now Purchase At Rs 60 Per Kg

Inflation has been a growing concern for the general public, with recent surges in tomato prices followed by increasing costs of pulses. To address this situation and provide relief to consumers, the government has taken a significant step by announcing the sale of Chana Dal, a popular pulse variety, under the brand name “Bharat Dal." This initiative aims to regulate the prices of Arhar, Moong, and Urad Dal by offering an affordable alternative to consumers.

Recognizing the need for immediate action, the government has decided to follow the successful model of selling tomatoes at reduced prices and extend it to pulses. Chana Dal, a versatile ingredient widely consumed across India, will be made available to consumers at a subsidized rate of Rs 60 per kilogram. This affordable option will be accessible at 703 NAFED stores nationwide, as well as at NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Mother Dairy’s Safal retail stores. It is noteworthy that Chana Dal is presently being retailed in the market at prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 80, making the government’s initiative a welcome relief for the public.

The distribution of subsidized Chana Dal began on Monday, with Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs for the Union, leading the launch. Consumers now have the opportunity to purchase Chana Dal in one-kilogram packs at Rs 60 per kg or opt for the cost-effective 30-kilogram packs priced at Rs 55 per kg, all under the brand name Bharat Dal. This step taken by the Central Government marks a significant stride towards ensuring the availability of pulses at reasonable prices, achieved by processing the government’s Chana stock into Chana Dal.

Chana Dal, derived from Gram, is not only a staple in Indian cuisine but also an essential ingredient used in various traditional dishes. The Central Government has been providing Chana Dal to State Governments for their welfare programs, including its supply to Police and Jails, as well as distribution through consumer cooperative shops. By making Chana Dal more accessible and affordable to the general public, the government aims to alleviate the impact of rising pulse prices and inflation on household budgets.

The prices of pulses, including Arhar, Moong, and Urad Dal, have witnessed a significant increase in recent times. According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the price of Arhar Dal has surged by 32% over the past year, reaching Rs 136.29 per kg compared to Rs 103.03 per kg a year ago. In just the last month, the price of Arhar Dal has risen by 7%, highlighting the urgency to address the issue of escalating pulse prices.

In such a scenario, the introduction of Bharat Dal at subsidized rates provides much-needed relief to consumers across the country. By regulating prices and ensuring the availability of pulses, the government’s initiative is a commendable effort to alleviate the burden of rising inflation and make pulses more affordable for all. It serves as a reminder of the government’s commitment to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and take proactive steps to mitigate the impact of inflation on essential food items.