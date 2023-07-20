Govt Bans Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice To Boost Domestic Availability

The government on Thursday prohibited the export of non-basmati white rice, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). This comes against the backdrop of a late start to seasonal monsoon rains that have hurt the crop, raising fears of a shortfall in production.

Heavy rainfall in northern parts of India over the last few weeks has also damaged newly planted crops in states including Punjab and Haryana, and many farmers have had to replant.

“Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited," the DGFT said in a notification.

However, it said that the consignments of this rice will be allowed to be exported under certain conditions such as where loading of this rice on the ship has commenced before this notification.

The export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, it added.

