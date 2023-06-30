Govt Employees To Get 42-day Leave For Organ Donation; All You Need To Know

The Centre has announced that all government employees will be granted 42 days of leave in case they donate any organ of their body, considering the time taken for recovery. This new rule came into effect on April 25. In the memorandum issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Personnel and Training, it is stated that the maximum limit of leave for surgery and after recovery is 42 days for the donor. Holidays will be given on the recommendation of a registered doctor. This is done to promote organ donation among the employees and is a noble activity to help and support another human in need.

Following the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act 1994, a donor should be approved for donation by a government-registered medical practitioner with a maximum leave of 42 days, irrespective of any surgery or removal of an organ by the donor. Leaves can be availed of by the donor one week before the surgery and on the advice of a doctor or government-registered medical practitioner. Leaves can be taken in breaks as well, as splitting leaves may be permitted by the doctor or registered government practitioner depending on the surgery.

The notification also mentioned that these orders shall apply to Government employees appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union of India in terms of Rule 2 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 with effect from the date of issue of this.

The Ministry has mentioned that previously, 30 days of leave were given to employees, but due to many queries, issues, and references by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the leave for this special cause of donating an organ by any government employee will be granted 42 days as organ removal surgery requires time for a patient to recover during the time he or she has been hospitalized and even after post-hospitalization as proper rest and care are needed to ensure that nothing should be a problem later.

The treatment should be done in any authorized hospital, either government or private, under the Central Government Health Scheme, and if it is done in a private hospital, then a medical certificate duly signed by the concerned HOD is important.